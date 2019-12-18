SCRIV NETWORK Price Reaches $0.0004 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $9,807.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

