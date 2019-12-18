Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Up 19.5%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)’s stock price shot up 19.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.82, 112,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 62,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STSA. Leerink Swann began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,308,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,379,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

