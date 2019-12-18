Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.33. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Santander downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

NYSE:SC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 44,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,254. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

