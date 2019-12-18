San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading Up 5.5%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.49, approximately 452,501 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 142,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 212,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

