Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Shares of SFE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 96,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,824. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
