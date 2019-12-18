Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SFE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 96,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,824. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

