Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $22.08, 781,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 310,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCKT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.78.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

