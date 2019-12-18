Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.64

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.64 and traded as high as $62.28. Robert Half International shares last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 32,308 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,481,000 after purchasing an additional 744,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,130,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,286,000 after purchasing an additional 119,088 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

