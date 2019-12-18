Richard D. Brannon Acquires 100,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 15,455,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204,274. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

