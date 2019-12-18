Richard D. Brannon Acquires 100,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 15,455,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204,274. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.50.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
