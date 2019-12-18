RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,660. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

