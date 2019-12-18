Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 693,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,754. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $464,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 105.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 570,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

