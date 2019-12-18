Reviewing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) & Wayfair (NASDAQ:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wayfair and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 2 11 13 0 2.42 iMedia Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wayfair presently has a consensus price target of $128.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.45%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 63.77%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than iMedia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -9.27% N/A -34.61% iMedia Brands -8.94% -89.16% -19.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $6.78 billion 1.18 -$504.08 million ($5.61) -15.33 iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.05 -$22.16 million N/A N/A

iMedia Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Volatility & Risk

Wayfair has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayfair beats iMedia Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

