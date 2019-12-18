Relex (RLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $238.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $239,845.00 and approximately $238.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relex has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Relex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01179504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119606 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,589,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

