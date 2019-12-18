Refereum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63,560.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $63,560.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00189829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.01234862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00119996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,441,498 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

