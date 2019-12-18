Redbubble (ASX:RBL) Shares Up 5.5%

Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.06 ($0.75), 1,744,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.00 ($0.71).

The stock has a market cap of $271.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.31.

Redbubble Company Profile (ASX:RBL)

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

