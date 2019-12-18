Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Recon Technology an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCON. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Recon Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Recon Technology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,725. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

