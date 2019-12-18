Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned Recon Technology an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RCON. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Recon Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
