RChain (RHOC) Hits Market Cap of $8.14 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One RChain token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Bilaxy, AirSwap and BitMart. RChain has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $2,818.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00187291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.01184005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00120076 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMart, IDEX, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Bitinka, ChaoEX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.