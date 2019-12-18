Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Receives €637.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €637.89 ($741.73).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €724.00 ($841.86) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of FRA RAA remained flat at $€717.50 ($834.30) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,704 shares. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The business has a fifty day moving average of €700.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €636.91.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

