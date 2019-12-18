Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Quark has a market cap of $1.46 million and $2.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 261,810,109 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

