QLC Chain (QLC) One Day Volume Hits $154,555.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.83 million and $154,555.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.01222556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00121203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

