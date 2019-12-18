Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,286. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

In related news, insider Cooper Gregory bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

