ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, approximately 7,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 251,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 344,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 83.1% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period.

