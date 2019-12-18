ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.01 and last traded at $54.87, 1,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 576,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 27.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 8.3% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 341.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter.

