ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.87, approximately 27,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 265,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,791 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 8.41% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

