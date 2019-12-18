ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Down 1.4%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.28 and last traded at $34.28, approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 3.38% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.