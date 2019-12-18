ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s share price was down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.59, approximately 561,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 231,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

