Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.77

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and traded as low as $50.25. Proactis shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 89,577 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $48.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.84.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Proactis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proactis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.