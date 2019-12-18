Privatix Achieves Market Cap of $185,148.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $185,148.00 and $2,510.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002521 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, COSS and Mercatox.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.01219461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00120734 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

