Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,987 shares of company stock worth $3,640,103 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. 1,807,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,987. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

