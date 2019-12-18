POA (POA) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox and Binance. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $75,489.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

