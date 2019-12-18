PLATINCOIN (PLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50.01 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $50.01 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00087004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000147 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,060,851 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

