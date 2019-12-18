PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $50.71, 112 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.