Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.07. 95,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.