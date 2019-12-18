Pegasystems Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of -46.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.58) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -20.7%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. 36,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $205,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,533,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,588 in the last three months. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.