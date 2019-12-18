PeepCoin (PCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $179,599.00 and $2.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000837 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 117,352,838,972 coins and its circulating supply is 78,152,838,972 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.