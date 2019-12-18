Paypex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,919.00 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Paypex has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $25,919.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paypex has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Paypex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paypex is paypex.org

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

