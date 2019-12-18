PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Market Cap of $12.29 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,461.91 or 0.22152657 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $890,248.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.06277225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001424 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

