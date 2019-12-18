PAWS Fund (PAWS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $10,908.00 and $46.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00189829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.01234862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00119996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

