Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s stock price fell 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.51, 1,882,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 362% from the average session volume of 407,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

