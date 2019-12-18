Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, 200 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 20.22% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.