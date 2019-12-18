PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.28.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $465,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,112. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

