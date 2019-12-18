Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 18,446 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,132,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Organovo alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Organovo had a negative net margin of 774.47% and a negative return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685,367 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Organovo by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,903,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Organovo by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,661,998 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Organovo in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.