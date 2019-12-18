Onix Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,206.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Onix has a total market capitalization of $14,206.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Onix has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010977 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Onix

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

