OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

OneSoft Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.46. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 4,250 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

