OneRoot Network 1-Day Volume Tops $2.14 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $2.14 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.17 or 0.06357030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027111 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002611 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

