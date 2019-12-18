Omni Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.46 million and $3,872.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00035690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00559727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008516 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,762 coins and its circulating supply is 562,446 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

