OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.76

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as low as $14.66. OLYMPUS CORP/S shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 272 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCPNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

