Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on NVTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nuvectra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
NASDAQ NVTR remained flat at $$0.13 on Tuesday. Nuvectra has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.69.
Nuvectra Company Profile
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
