Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nuvectra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ NVTR remained flat at $$0.13 on Tuesday. Nuvectra has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 961.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 581,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 71.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 204,777 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 334,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 43.7% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 328,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

