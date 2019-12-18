NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NYSE:NS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. 871,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.58. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15,258.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,106,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,347 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 468,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuStar Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.