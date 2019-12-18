Numeraire (NMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $495,275.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00080424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and $495,275.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

