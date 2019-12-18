Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 108,538 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

